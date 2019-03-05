The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) official website - www.bjp.org - was hacked on Tuesday, March 5. The webpage showed Error 522 message at the time of filing the report. The website was taken offline after hackers reportedly defaced the website. The IT team is currently occupied in thwarting the hackers' onslaught.

Social media users shared screenshots of the homepage of the party accompanied with an unflattering meme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel. A message from the website admin said it will be back up soon.

"We'll be back soon! Sorry for the inconvenience but we're performing some maintenance at the moment. we'll be back online shortly!" read the message.

No hacker group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. The party has not yet issued a statement.

Taking a dig at arch-rival BJP, the Congress party head of social media Divya Spandana said, "If you're not looking at the BJP website right now -- you're missing out."