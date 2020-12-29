For an app that clearly hands the power to swipe and initiate a conversation (or not) in the hands of its women users, any sort of moral policing on pictures is likely to negate the twin effect of freedom and fun.

Moreover, so relative are the terms modest and obscene that any one algorithm is highly unlikely to work. Which is why a woman is disputing the Bumble policy over a photo of herself in a bralette and sweatpants. The picture is only allowed on the app if she is outdoors (as in a beach or by the pool), otherwise, it's plain underwear.

The woman, a 31-year-old artist based in Los Angeles, is disputing the clause mentioned in Bumble photo policy that bans bikini or swimwear photos taken indoors, after several of her photos were taken down for violating the community guidelines.

Buzzfeed reported the incident of Cali Rockowitz, who had put a social media-friendly portrait of herself in sweatpants and black bralette in her art studio next to a canvas. The company removed the pic citing that underwear pics are not allowed on the app.

The female artist posted another picture from the same shoot but the one in which her hair mostly covers the bralette. After that pic too was taken down by the company citing the same reasons in detail, Rockowitz posted her ordeal on Instagram stories. Following which, Bumble removed another pic of Rockowitz in a pantsuit where she is wearing a bralette underneath the blazer. "It's just absurd to me," Rockowitz told the publication.

What the Bumble says

Among the Bumble rules across the board, includes a pointer that says no to indoor bikini photos. Their rulebook specifically likens the situation to a restaurant set-up. "Consider this restaurant analogy. You wouldn't necessarily want to meet or approach someone in a restaurant in your (or their) underwear. You want a user's content to send that kind of content. It's just bad manners to jump to such conclusions," it says.

No solo pics of kids, no pictures with guns (unless the user is a member of the military or law enforcement officer in uniform) and no photos of any type of illegal activity are understandable. But bikini and swimwear pics only if you just plan to swim in the next two minutes, is not all that understandable.

"Bikinis and swimwear pics are only okay if you are outdoors; for example, in a pool or at the beach. But if you're indoors, that's a no-no, since it looks too much like underwear," said the photo rules of the app on what you can and can't post on your Bumble profile.

It continues, "On that note, no pictures in your underwear either. And men, no shirtless photos – unless you're at the beach.

Why, you ask? As they said, consider the restaurant analogy. But someone asks Team Bumble, if they had to observe and follow the rules of a restaurant, they'd much rather meet their prospective partner at a bar or something, why Bumble then?

What does the public say?

From hilarious resolutions to funny memes, all sorts of sarcasm, support and advice poured in for the artist once she shared the pics and the news on her Instagram account. "They also took down a photo of me n board shorts at a beach club," shares a user.

Another one again had a similar ordeal. "They took a photo of me down in a bathing suit because they said it wasn't outside when I was clearly on a balcony outside with the ocean behind me. Their moderators are trash." They certainly are not very nuanced.