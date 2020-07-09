Following the Centre's lead on banning Chinese apps in India, the Indian Army has issued its own set of guidelines, which prevents its personnel from using any of these 89 apps. The list includes all the apps banned by the Indian government recently with the addition of many more. Interestingly, the list of apps banned by the Indian Army includes 15 dating apps.

The Ministry of Information Technology (MeitY) and The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has found several Chinese apps breaching the privacy of Indian citizens and the country's sovereignty and decided to block them. The move was widely welcomed by Indians, who now find solace in Chinese alternatives - be it apps or games.

But the Indian Army has gone a step further to ban more apps, a total of 89, barring its personnel and soldiers from using them July 15 onwards. The Indian Army has cited the same reasons as the Centre for banning these apps, citing national security risks. Unlike the national ban, which is placed only on Chinese apps, the Indian Army has banned some apps that are of the US origin as well. They include Facebook, Instagram, Zoom, Reddit, Truecaller, PUBG and more.

Indian Army bans dating apps

Here are all the dating apps banned by the Indian Army: