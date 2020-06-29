TikTok, the highly popular platform for short-form mobile videos, has been banned in India alongside several other Chinese apps. The Ministry of Information Technology (MeitY) announced on Monday that it has decided to block 59 Chinese mobile apps, "which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the order said.
The decision comes after the MeitY had received several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps on Android and iOS platforms. The malicious apps had been stealing and transmitting personal information of users to servers located outside India.
"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," MeitY said in a statement.
Besides MeitY, The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) also received many complaints of privacy breach. Based on the information gathered by the government agencies, apps that pose a risk to India's sovereignty and privacy of millions of citizens get scrutinized. The government has banned the use of such malicious apps on both mobile and non-mobile internet enable devices.
Here's the complete list of Chinese apps blocked by the Government of India:
1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy