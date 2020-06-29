TikTok, the highly popular platform for short-form mobile videos, has been banned in India alongside several other Chinese apps. The Ministry of Information Technology (MeitY) announced on Monday that it has decided to block 59 Chinese mobile apps, "which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the order said.

The decision comes after the MeitY had received several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps on Android and iOS platforms. The malicious apps had been stealing and transmitting personal information of users to servers located outside India.

"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," MeitY said in a statement.

Besides MeitY, The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) also received many complaints of privacy breach. Based on the information gathered by the government agencies, apps that pose a risk to India's sovereignty and privacy of millions of citizens get scrutinized. The government has banned the use of such malicious apps on both mobile and non-mobile internet enable devices.

Here's the complete list of Chinese apps blocked by the Government of India:

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy