Just two weeks before their twin children's birthday, Hollywood actor Brad Pitt was spotted leaving his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie's house.

The actor reportedly lives only ten minutes from Angelina's residence and is actively involved in their children's lives. He was spotted exiting her house on his motorcycle was spending approximately two hours in her house.

Reports suggest that the two actors and now estranged lovers normally only meet in the presence of their lawyers. But as they are both doting parents to their six children, the two seem to have made an exception for their twins Knox and Vivienne who are turning 12 on July 12.

Brad was seen wearing a silver helmet. His face was visible through the clear glass front face shield. He also wore a pair of aviator sunglasses. He chose a ling sleeved green shirt along with a pair of jeans that he had rolled up to his ankles. He also wore white gloves. The 56-year-old 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' actor looked every bit the handsome hunk that he is.

Angelina is currently staying in her $25 million pad in Los Feliz, CA estate. She bought this house after her split from Brad. This meeting may be a first for the couple. Just last month when daughter Shiloh had turned 14 on May 27, the couple had thrown her two sperate parties. Shiloh had a virtual Zoom party because of the lockdown rules in Los Angeles, but both of her parents threw her one in their respective houses.

Daily Mail UK

This is also the first time that the two have been photographed so close to each other. The two have made no appearances together since their divorce. In a recent interview with Vogue, Angelina had opened up about her divorce, saying, "I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing."