In a shocking case, a woman from Rajasthan was waylaid and molested during a morning walk in the Konanakunte police station limits of Bengaluru.

The incident occurred in the Krishna Nagar locality last Friday in the early hours and a CCTV clip has gone viral on social media.

Lokesh Jagalasar, DCP (South) said that a case has been registered in this regard and the accused is yet to be traced. The victim's husband filed a complaint. The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Sections 76, 78, and 79 for molestation, stalking, disrobing and sexual harassment.

"We are on the lookout for the accused. This issue is being taken very seriously, and the safety and security of women remain our topmost priority. The accused will be tracked sooner, and legal action will be initiated. The police patrolling has been increased in the region," the DCP stated.

The disturbing CCTV footage shows the victim walking on an isolated street. The well-dressed accused approaches her and taking advantage of the situation tries to grope her. The homemaker somehow gets out of the clutches of the molester and moves fast towards her home.

The molester again comes running behind and gropes her. He hugs and forcibly kisses her. The woman manages to shout as she falls. The molester then disappears into the darkness.

The police have also collected another footage of the accused running frantically. More details regarding the incident are yet to emerge.

The police are tracking the identity of the accused with the help of CCTV footage and said the culprit will be caught any time.

(With inputs from IANS)