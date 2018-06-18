Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had recently called out a man for littering the road in a post on Instagram. Their attempt at schooling the person has not gone down well with a section of people on social media, especially the man's mother, who has now lashed out at the couple.

Although Arhhan Singh, the person in question, agreed that he had been careless, he lashed out at Virat and Anushka for not having etiquette. He also called Virat a trashy mind for making their confrontation public.

And now his mother Gittanjali Elizabeth, author of And God Spoke in Numbers, slammed the couple in an Instagram post for allegedly violating her son's basic rights to privacy, making him vulnerable to "fanatics". She also said that she is now concerned about his son's safety.

Virat and Anushka's act left the social media divided on the issue. While some lauded their act while some called it a publicity stunt.

Two days ago, Virat Kohli posted a video on Instagram in which Anushka Sharma was seen scolding a man for littering.

Meanwhile, read the full unedited text of Gittanjali's Instagram post here: