Reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati will soon be back with the 10th season and the registrations for the same have already begun. The makers have released the third question for registrations and it is related to last year's most talked about wedding.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who returned as the host of the game reality show, asked viewers the third question, which was from actress Anushka Sharma and India cricket captain Virat Kohli's wedding, on Monday at around 8.30 pm.

"In which country did the wedding ceremony of celebrity couple 'Virushka' take place?," Amitabh asked and gave options, "Spain, Greece, Maldives and Italy."

Viewers can give the answer by sending a text message to 509093 with KBC [space] your answer (A,B,C or D) [space] age [space] your gender (M for male, F for female and O for others) before 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

As for the answer, Virat and Anushka got married secretly at the luxurious hamlet-turned-villa called the Borgo Finocchieto in the Tuscan region in Italy on December 11. The couple shocked their fans when they shared their wedding photo on their social media platforms announcing that they are husband and wife.

"Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey," they issued a statement.

After the wedding in Italy, the couple hosted two wedding receptions – in Mumbai and another one in Delhi. The reception in Mumbai was attended by Bollywood celebrities and cricket personalities, while the Delhi reception was attended by family, friends and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other dignitaries.