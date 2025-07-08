Woman, infant murdered in Delhi; suspect on run

A chilling double murder rocked Delhi once again as a woman and a 6-month-old infant were found stabbed to death in the Majnu Ka Tila area on Tuesday.

The police confirmed that the suspect, believed to be the woman's boyfriend, is currently absconding.

According to police officials, the deceased woman has been identified as Sonal. The infant was the daughter of Sonal's friend Rashmi.

The police said that Sonal had recently moved in with Rashmi after parting ways with her boyfriend Nikhil, with whom she had been in a live-in relationship.

Officials stated that tensions between Sonal and Nikhil had escalated in recent days. On the day of the incident, Rashmi had stepped out, leaving Sonal and the baby at home.

Seizing the opportunity, Nikhil reportedly entered the residence and fatally stabbed Sonal. In a horrifying turn, it is suspected that he also killed the infant before fleeing the scene.

Upon receiving the alert, teams from the Civil Lines Police Station, the Forensic Unit, and the Crime Branch arrived at the scene and launched a full-scale investigation.

Authorities have stated that they are investigating all possible angles and are working to locate and apprehend the suspect as soon as possible.

Further details are awaited.

This gruesome crime comes on the heels of another double murder reported just four days ago in Lajpat Nagar-I, where a helper murdered 42-year-old Ruchika Sewani and her 14-year-old son Krish in a brutal act of revenge.

In the earlier case, the accused Mukesh Paswan, a helper employed by the Sewani family for their business, reportedly entered the residence around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ruchika's husband, Kuldeep Sewani, was not at home at the time. Mukesh allegedly killed Ruchika in the bedroom, while her son Krish, who witnessed the crime, was murdered shortly afterwards in the bathroom where he had tried to hide.

Paswan was arrested the following day, Thursday, at around 6 p.m. in Uttar Pradesh's Mughalsarai. He was attempting to escape to Bihar when police intercepted him at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction. He later confessed to the crime.

(With inputs from IANS)