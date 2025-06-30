In a shocking development, Bengaluru police have arrested a man from Assam, identified as Shamshuddin, for the murder of his lover, Asha, a mother of two. The crime, which has left the community in disbelief, was reported under the jurisdiction of the Channammanakere Achukattu police station.

The body of the victim was discovered in a garbage truck, wrapped in a gunny bag, leading to a swift investigation by the authorities. Utilizing CCTV footage and other evidence, the police were able to apprehend Shamshuddin, unraveling a tragic narrative of a relationship gone awry.

Asha, who worked in a private company in Bengaluru, met Shamshuddin at her workplace. Their relationship developed over time, and they began cohabiting in the Hulimavu area. However, Shamshuddin, who was already married with children residing in Assam, reportedly had increasing conflicts with Asha.

These disputes escalated, culminating in a violent altercation where Shamshuddin allegedly strangled Asha in a fit of rage. To cover up the crime, he transported her body on a bike and disposed of it in a garbage truck. The police are continuing their investigation to gather more details about the incident.

This case is not an isolated incident in Bengaluru. On June 9, another tragic event unfolded when a software professional fatally stabbed his married lover 17 times. The incident occurred in a hotel room in Poornaprajna Layout, within the Subramanyapura police station's jurisdiction. The victim, Harini, was involved with a techie named Yashas. Their relationship had deteriorated after Harini's husband became suspicious, leading to a violent confrontation. Yashas, who had premeditated the attack by purchasing a knife, was arrested and is currently in judicial custody.

