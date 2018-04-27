A 25-year-old BPO executive was allegedly gang-raped by a cab driver and co-passenger late Thursday, April 26, in Greater Noida. The woman was reportedly asked to consume alcohol inside the cab following which she was taken to a nearby forest area and gang-raped. The Uttar Pradesh police have detained the accused in connection with the case.

The incident took place when the victim had booked a cab to go from Sector 123 to Sector 37 in Noida. She noticed another passenger when she entered the car. The driver had reportedly told the woman that he was just dropping him in a nearby location. She agreed, being unaware of their devious ideas, ANI reported.

Greater Noida: Woman, who had booked a cab, allegedly gang-raped after she was forced to consume alcohol in the cab before being taken to a forest area near Jarcha. At least 6 people detained. Woman sent for medical test. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 27, 2018

She was soon forced to drink alcohol inside the cab and the driver drove toward Dayanatpur village. He parked the vehicle at a deserted location and allegedly raped her at a forest area in Jarcha, Greater Noida, The Times of India reported.

The victim, however, managed to call the police and report the matter. The woman was later sent for medical examination.

The police have registered a case against the accused. "We have launched a search to arrest the person involved in the crime," Shailendra Pratap Singh, station officer from the Jarcha police station, was quoted as saying by TOI.

In a similar incident, a driver of an app-based cab service had allegedly molested a female passenger inside his car in New Delhi on March 9. The woman in her twenties was an employee of a multi-national company who had booked a cab late at night. She had, however, realized that the driver was behaving in an odd manner and decided to check up on his personal details in the app. She later realized that he was not a registered driver.

She tried to get out of the cab but the driver had locked her in as he activated the central locking system of the vehicle. He took to her on an isolated route and sexually molested her.