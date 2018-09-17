Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 68th birthday.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi "our PM", Rahul wished him good health and happiness. "Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi Ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always. @narendramodi," he tweeted.

This is what the Congress president tweeted:

Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always.@narendramodi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2018

Congress also extended birthday greetings to the Prime Minister through its official Twitter handle, the Indian National Congress (INC). "We wish PM @narendramodi a Happy Birthday", the INC tweeted.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and many other senior ministers and politicians wished Prime Minister Modi on his birthday.

Prime Minister Modi will celebrate his birthday in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

Here are few tweets wishing PM Modi on his 68th birthday.

.@narendramodi A very happy birthday to Hon’ble Prime Minister. I wish him long and healthy life. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 17, 2018

Today is not the end of another year, but the start of a new one. Some people get wiser with age. Some people get richer with age. But everybody gets older with age. So good luck on the other two, and happy birthday @narendramodi ji. #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/bAFODCK0kU — Mary Kom (@MangteC) September 17, 2018

Happy birthday to our Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi! Wish you health, happiness & success today & always ?#HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/Ngiwd8xe54 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 17, 2018

Wishing our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday! #HappyBdayPMModi

During my homecoming after winning Miss World, I don’t remember being quiet for even a single minute. His patience is admirable as he listened to my stories from college and Miss World. pic.twitter.com/voPtByWBpA — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) September 16, 2018

(With inputs from ANI)