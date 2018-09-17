rahul modi hug
Rahul Gandhi hugged Modi.ANI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 68th birthday.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi "our PM", Rahul wished him good health and happiness. "Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi Ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always. @narendramodi," he tweeted.

This is what the Congress president tweeted:

Congress president wishes PM ModiTWITTER

Congress also extended birthday greetings to the Prime Minister through its official Twitter handle, the Indian National Congress (INC). "We wish PM @narendramodi a Happy Birthday", the INC tweeted.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and many other senior ministers and politicians wished Prime Minister Modi on his birthday.

Prime Minister Modi will celebrate his birthday in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. 

Here are few tweets wishing PM Modi on his 68th birthday.

Delhi CM Arvind kejriwal wishes PM Modi
Mary Kom wishes PM Modi
Preity G Zinta wishes PM Modi
Manushi Chhillar wishes PM Modi ‏TWITTER

 (With inputs from ANI)