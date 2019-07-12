Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer will face arch-rival Rafael Nadal in a semi-final of the Wimbledon 2019 at the All England Club on July 12. Much to the delight of the tennis fans, the duo is going to revive their rivalry at the All England Club after they met in the historic final of 2008 edition of the tournament.

Nadal leads the head to head contest by 24-15 and in the semi-final of the recently concluded French Open he beat Federer with sheer dominance. The Swiss legend tried his level best but could not match up to the level of the Spanish giant and lost 3-6, 4-6, 2-6. This time around he is playing on grass, where he is the undisputed king, so he would be looking forward to avenge the loss.

Preview

After a shaky start in the first round against Lloyd Harris, the Swiss legend's form started getting better as the tournament progressed. In the quarter-final clash against Kei Nishikori, the 37-year-old had a major hiccup in the first set as the Japanese broke him once and won the set. But after the first set was over the audience experienced vintage Federer play as he won the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. He is definitely the biggest contender to lift the coveted trophy but has got his biggest hurdle in front of him in the semi-final. It will be interesting to see how the ageing Federer plays against his slightly younger compatriot.

On the other hand, King of Clay, Rafael Nadal, after winning a hard-fought match against Nick Kyrgois, cruised through third-round beating Frenchman Jo Wilfred Tsonga in straight sets. He defeated Joao Sousa in the fourth round to set up a quarter-final date with American giant Sam Querrey. After a little bit of resistance from Querrey in the first set, Nadal did not let his opponent take hold of the game and beat him convincingly in straight sets. The score-board read 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in favour of Nadal. The Spanish legend got better with every game he played in the tournament. He is also a major contender to lift the coveted trophy.

All over the world, tennis fans have been waiting for another 'Fedal' clash for a long time at the All England Club and the two legends have finally obliged. For all we know, this may be the last time the duo will meet at Wimbledon.

Schedule, global TV listings, live streaming and where to watch in India

Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal contest is supposed to get underway at 4 PM local time and 7.30 PM IST.

The match will be telecasted in India on Star Sports and Star Sports HD. Internet users can watch live streaming on Hotstar. The official global TV listings are below: