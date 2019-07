Two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal will take on Sam Querrey in a quarter-final fixture of the Wimbledon at the All England Club on July 10. The Spanish giant defeated Joao Sousa in straight sets whereas American giant Querrey won the third-round match against fellow countryman Tennys Sandgren.

Preview

King of Clay, Rafael Nadal, after winning a hard-fought match against Nick Kyrgois, cruised through third-round beating Frenchman Jo Wilfred Tsonga in straight sets, setting up a date with Joao Sousa in the fourth round of the tournament. He did not give Sousa any chances as the 33-year-old won the match 6-2, 6-2, 6-2. But the Spaniard will expect a tough game against the American as he has beaten big names like Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray before and is in good form in the tournament. As the tournament progressed Nadal's game has also got better and he will face Djokovic in the semi-finals if the Serb also wins the match.

On the other hand, Sam Querrey has been in good form in the tournament already adding 100 aces to his name. He had a very tight match against his fellow-countryman Tennys Sandgren which he won 6-4, 6-7, 7-6, 7-6. It will be an interesting contest to see as Querrey will give a tough time to the Spanish player. The Spaniard is definitely the favourite to win the match but a major upset can be on the cards.

Schedule, global TV listings, live streaming and where to watch in India

Rafael Nadal-Sam Querrey match will start at 4 PM local time and 7.30 PM IST at the Court number one.

The matches will be telecasted in India on Star Sports and Star Sports HD. Internet users can watch live streaming on Hotstar. The official global TV listings are below: