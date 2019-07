Tennis legend Roger Federer will take on Japanese star Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon at the All England Club on July 10. The eight-time Wimbledon champion defeated Matteo Berrettini in straight sets in the pre-quarters whereas Nishikori defeated Mikhail Kukushkin to meet against each other in the last eight stage.

Preview

After a shaky start in the first round against Lloyd Harris, the Swiss legend's form started getting better as the tournament gradually progressed. In the fourth round clash he demolished Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 to qualify for the quarters. The audience experienced vintage Federer when he played against the Italian, commiting very few unforced errors and they expect him to lift the coveted trophy at the Centre Court on the coming Sunday. But it will be a tough task for the Swiss giant as he lost to Nishikori in their last meeting, in straight sets.

On the other hand, Nishikori's journey to the quarter-finals has been a smooth ride untill he dropped a set in the fourth round clash against Kazhakistan's Mikhail Kukushkin. He won the match 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The Japanese will be looking forward to carry his good form against Federer in recent times to get the better of him. He will definitely pose a threat to the Swiss master's quest for his 21st Grand Slam victory.

Schedule, global TV listings, live streaming and where to watch in India

Roger Federer-Kei Nishikori contest is supposed to get underway at 4 PM local time and 7.30 PM IST.

The matches will be telecasted in India on Star Sports and Star Sports HD. Internet users can watch live streaming on Hotstar. The official global TV listings are below: