Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, Spanish giant Rafael Nadal and current world number one Novak Djokovic will take the field on July 8 at the All England Club in Wimbledon to fight it out for the quarter-final berth in the prestigious tournament.

Preview

Swiss legend Federer after a shaky start in the first round of the tournament against Lloyd Harris had steadied the ship in the next two rounds of the tournament to set up a fourth-round clash with Italian Matteo Berrettini at the Centre Court. In his third-round fixture, the 37-year-old tennis star defeated 27th seed Frenchman Lucas Pouille 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 after an opening set hiccup. The Swiss giant cruised his way to victory not showing any mercy to his opponent but is not at his best form in the competition. He is expected to win against Berrettini provided that the Italian does not spring a surprise.

King of Clay, Rafael Nadal, after winning a hard-fought match against Nick Kyrgois cruised through third-round beating Frenchman Jo Wilfred Tsonga in straight sets setting up a date with Joao Sousa in the fourth round of the tournament. After having a shaky start in the tournament the 33-year-old tennis star has improved a lot. Due to a scintillating display against the Frenchman, he is riding high on confidence coming into the fixture. He is expected to carry his form further and be at his best against Portuguese Sousa.

On the other hand world no. one tennis star Novak Djokovic, after having a smooth start to the tournament, faced a little bit of heat as he lost one set against Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz in his third round fixture. The Djoker is going to face Frenchman Ugo Humbert in his fourth-round match. The top-seeded player is the favourite and is expected to be in cruise control and sail through at Court no. one.

Schedule, global TV listings, live streaming and where to watch in India

Rafael Nadal-Joao Sousa match will start at 2 PM local time and 5.30 PM IST whereas the Novak Djokovic-Ugo Humbert clash will begin at 4.30 PM local time and 8 PM IST. Roger Federer-Matteo Berrettini contest is supposed to get underway at 5.15 PM local time and 8.45 PM IST.

The matches will be telecasted in India on Star Sports and Star Sports HD. Internet users can watch live streaming on Hotstar. The official global TV listings are below: