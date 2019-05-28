The buzz in the industry is that Tamil music director Ghibran will be roped to compose music for the songs of Prabhas' upcoming movie Saaho after Shankar Ehsaan Loy backed out of this project.

Saaho is set for release on August 15 and the film unit is currently busy with its post-production works. The makers have released a few promos of the film, which have not struck a chord with the viewers but also raised the level of their curiosity sky high. When they were eagerly waiting to hear about its music launch, Shankar Ehsaan Loy shocked everyone with their announcement of quitting the film.

The musician trio Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa tweeted on May 27, "We wish to inform all our fans that Shankar Ehsaan Loy have opted out of composing the music for #Saaho here's wishing #Prabhas @Sujeetsign #Vamsi #Pramod #Shyam all the luck for the film :) (sic)"

This announcement came as a rude shock for many fans of Prabhas, who kept asking the makers for an update on the new composer. Bala Koti‏ tweeted, "We are imagining that music of #Saaho will Just Boom with @ShankarEhsanLoy but now he is out of movie. Who will compose the #Saaho to give best output to Us We fans are in dull mood Please Sir @SKNonline @sujeethsign @SaahoOfficial @UV_Creations @TSeries."

In reply to him, PRO-turned-producer SKN aka Srinivas assured that another musician will be brought on board to compose top class songs. He tweeted, "Top class out put is for sure brothers don't worry, example wonderful BGM scored for Shades of Sahoo 1 & 2 too both given by two different music directors, TEAM will officially announce more details soon, 15th August release."

However, the buzz in the media is that the makers of Saaho may bring music director Ghibran on board. He has scored two soundtracks for its making videos – the Shades of Saaho chapter 1 and 2. He has a good rapport with director Sujeeth, as he has scored music for his debut film Run Raja Run. Hence, he is likely to compose the remaining songs of the movie. An official announcement is expected to be made soon.