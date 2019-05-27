Here is sad news for the fans of Baahubali actor Prabhas. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have walked out of composing music for his film Saaho and this development will delay the release of its songs.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have confirmed the news on their Twitter account. They musician trio tweeted, "We wish to inform all our fans that Shankar Ehsaan Loy have opted out of composing the music for #Saaho here's wishing #Prabhas @Sujeetsign #Vamsi #Pramod #Shyam all the luck for the film :)."

The makers have recently announced to the release date of Saaho, which is set to hit screens on August 15. They have released some promos of the film, which have raised viewers' curiosity sky high. Now, the film goers are eagerly waiting to listen its songs. When barely two and months left the release, Shankar Ehsaan Loy have opted out of this project and they have not revealed the reason for their decision.

This news has come as a rude shock for the filmgoers, who are relishing the new poster of Saaho released by Prabhas. While some asked for the reason for opting out in the last moment, others were left wondering over the question that who would compose music for the film, which is set to hit screens on August 15. They are worried that this move will delay the launch of its songs.

