Baahubali actor Prabhas has released a new poster from his upcoming movie Saaho, which is set for release on August 15. This intriguing poster is sure to give a dose of thrill to the audience.

More than a month after creating his Instagram account, Prabhas had earlier released a poster of Saaho on his page which had gone viral. Six days after this post, the Baahubali actor has shared another brand new poster from the movie. He captioned it with, "Hey darlings, the second poster of my film, Saaho is here. Check it out! #15AugWithSaaho."

In this poster of Saaho, Prabhas is seen riding a bike and he carries an intense look with this intriguing poster. His deadly look will give a dose of thrill to his fans. A fierce look and fast paced chases are all the hints we can get from this new outing from the much awaited high octane movie. The background has broken glasses and flying cop cars to add to the action-packed poster.

This new poster of Saaho has action filled to its brim which tells us that this movie will be the one to remember. Prabhas' commendable look on the bike has set the right notes for action lovers. It has raised the bars of the viewers' expectations and curiosity really high for the release of the film.

Saaho is undoubtedly the most anticipated and highly talked film of 2019 in India. Prabhas is paired alongside Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor in the movie, which is simultaneously shot in three languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth. The makers are reportedly spending Rs 300 crore on its production and it is definitely the highest budget action film in India.