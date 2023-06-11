https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/786091/amitabh-bachchan-rajinikanth-join-hands-after-32-years-thalaivar170.jpg IBTimes IN

If you are a 90s child and a movie buff, then we are sure that you would have Thalapathy Vijay and Jyothika working together on the big screen. The duo were one of the best and adorable on-screen pairs the Tamil audiences have seen. The duo worked together on the blockbuster films Kushi, and Thirumalai and made fans go mad over their chemistry.

Now, if reports are anything to be believed, the most loved on-screen pair might work together again after 20 years. Yes, Jyothika is reportedly in talks for Vijay's next with director Venkat Prabhu.

If this is really happening, it is going to be one of the most-awaited films not for its story but for the lead actors who are undoubtedly the main USP of the film.

Thalapathy 68 is pretty much in the initial stage. An announcement about the film was made recently and slowly things are falling into place for the film. Venkat Prabhu's recent directorial Custody was a disaster at the box office and now he is all set to direct Vijay.

Thalapathy is currently busy with Leo, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The latest news was that a massive set had been erected at Film City in Chennai and this is for the introductory song of Vijay in Leo. In this movie, Trisha Krishnan is the female lead and also marks her reunion with Vijay after 15 years.

The film features a stellar star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others. Leo is slated to hit the theatres on October 19, this year. Anirudh Ravichander is composing songs and the original score for the project.

On the other hand, Jyotika is busy with Malayalam and Hindi projects as well. Jyothika will next be seen on the big screen with Malayalam cinema's megastar Mammootty in the upcoming project Kaathal: The Core. She is making a comeback to Bollywood with Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, Sri. She is also part of Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller, which also features R Madhavan in a key role.