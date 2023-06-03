Reports of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma dating has sent a sense of excitement and curiosity among their fans. Questions on how their relationship began, who made the first move and many more questions have left social media guessing. Every now and then the pictures and videos of the two surface on social media and receives massive love from the fans and followers.

A latest picture of the couple, dressed in all black, looking every bit of stellar has again got social media talking. The duo has been receiving massive love across all quarters. However, there are some, who can't stop themselves from putting down Vijay Varma.

Trolls hit a new low

"Kauwa biryani with chicken biryani," wrote one user. "Love is seriously blind," another user wrote. "Please tamanah don't do this don't spoil your reputation @tamannaahspeaks by dating such druggies and acha b nahi dikhne mei. U deserve better," was one more comment on their picture.

The fact that Vijay is not only a terrific actor and touted as the next big thing in Bollywood is completely oblivious to these netizens who are nothing less than trolls. Many opined that Tamannaah is way better than Vijay and deserves someone of her stature. On the other hand, there were some who couldn't stop ridiculing Vijay. Netizens who question someone's love choice, appearance or religion, in this day and age, desperately need a reality check.

And for Vijay and Tamannaah, the whole world is rooting for you guys!