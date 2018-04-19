South Korean actors Suzy Bae and Park Bo-Gum will be coming together for the first time for an SBS drama, if all goes well. The agencies of both the actors have said that they have been offered the show People of Incheon Airport, but they refused to say whether they have accepted it or not.

"New SBS drama 'People of Incheon Airport' is one of the projects he has been offered. His next project has not been decided yet," Bo-Gum's agency Blossom Entertainment said, according to South Korean media Naver.

Suzy's agency JYP Entertainment said she has not decided whether she will accept the offer or not. "It is one of the projects she has been offered, but it has not been decided yet if she will be starring in the drama," JYP Entertainment said.

The SBS drama People of Incheon Airport is written by Kang Eun-Kyung, who is known for dramas like Baker King Kim Tak Goo, Gu Family Book and Romantic Doctor Kim.

The show was earlier titled Yeowoo Gaksibyeol and it was supposed to be a historical drama. The makers of the show had even approached Park Shin-Hye and Hyun Bin for the lead role. But now they have approached Suzy and Bo-Gum after they changed the storyline.

Before the show, Suzy and Bo-Gum will come together to host the films and television awards show – 54th Baeksang Arts Awards. The award ceremony will take place May 3 at Coex's D Hall in Seoul, South Korea.

This is the first time Suzy and Bo-Gum will come together for hosting an award show or for working in a drama. The drama People of Incheon Airport is expected to air after Wok of Love wraps up.