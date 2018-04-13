South Korean singer-actor Suzy Bae will come together with actor Park Bo-Gum and comedian Shin Dong-Yup for the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards. The Korean stars will host the films and television awards show this year.

"Shin Dong Yup, Suzy, and Park Bo Gum will appear as MCs this year," Naver quoted a source as saying.

Dong-Yup, who hosted the 50th, 51st and 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards, will be returning as the MC for the awards ceremony after 2016. He will lead the event, while Suzy and Bo-Gum are expected to join in on stage.

While Bo-Gum will be hosting the award show for the first time, Suzy has been hosting the award show for the last two years. The award ceremony will place May 3 at 9.30 pm KST at Coex's D Hall in Seoul, South Korea.

Earlier, the award show announced the films and television show nominees. For television drama Fight My Way and Secret Forest have taken the lead with four nods each, including in the Best Drama category. In the films category, Anarchist from Colony has received four nominations, while A Taxi Driver and Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds are at the second spot with three nominations each.

Kim Sang-Joong, Park Seo-Joon, Jang Hyuk, Cho Seung-Woo, and Chun Ho-Jin are competing to win the best actor award in the television category, while Kim Nam-Joo, Kim Sun-Ah, Kim Hee-Sun, Shin Hye-Sun and Lee Bo-Young are competing for the best actress award.

In the films category, Kim Yun-Seok, Ma Dong-Seok, Sol Kyung-Gu, Song Kang-Ho and Jung Woo-Sung are competing for the best actor category, while Kim Ok-Bin, Kim Tae-Ri, Na Moon-Hee, Son Ye-Jin and Choi Hee-Seo are giving a tough competition to each other for the best actress category. To check the complete nomination list, click here.