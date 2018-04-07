The nominees for the films and television categories of the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards have been announced. The annual Baeksang Arts Awards, which is also known as Paeksang Arts Awards, honors the best in Korean films and television.

This year, a total of 14 judges selected the nominees based on the questionnaires of the preliminary candidate evaluation team.

Television dramas Fight My Way and Secret Forest have received four nods each, including in the Best Drama category. In the films category, Anarchist from Colony has received four nods, while A Taxi Driver and Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds have received three nominations each.

For the best actor role, Kim Sang-Joong, Park Seo-Joon, Jang Hyuk, Cho Seung-Woo, and Chun Ho-Jin are competing, while for the best actress role Kim Nam-Joo, Kim Sun-Ah, Kim Hee-Sun, Shin Hye-Sun and Lee Bo-Young are competing.

Check out the complete list of television and film nominees below:

Best Drama

tvN Mother

tvN Secret Forest

JTBC Misty

KBS Fight My Way

KBS My Golden Life

Best Actor

Kim Sang-Joong (Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People)

Park Seo-Joon (Fight My Way)

Jang Hyuk (Money Flower)

Cho Seung-Woo (Secret Forest)

Chun Ho-Jin (My Golden Life)

Best Actress

Kim Nam-Joo (Misty)

Kim Sun-Ah (Woman of Dignity)

Kim Hee-Sun (Woman of Dignity)

Shin Hye-Sun (My Golden Life)

Lee Bo-Young (Mother)

Best Supporting Actor

Park Ho-San (Prison Playbook)

Bong Tae-Gyu (Return)

Ahn Jae-Hong (Fight My Way)

Yoo Jae-Myung (Secret Forest)

Jung Sang-Hoon (Woman of Dignity)

Best Supporting Actress

Na Young-Hee (My Golden Life)

Ra Mi-Ran (Avengers Social Club)

Song Ha-Yoon (Fight My Way)

Ye Ji-Won (Should We Kiss First)

Jeon Hae-Jin (Misty)

Best New Actor

Kim Jung-Hyun (School 2017)

Park Hae-Soo (Prison Playbook)

Yang Se-Jong (Degree of Love)

Woo Do-Hwan (Save Me)

Lee Kyu-Hyung (Secret Forest)

Best New Actress

Dasom (Sister is Alive)

Kim Sejeong (School 2017)

Seo Eun-Soo (My Golden Life)

Won Jin-Ah (Just Between Lovers)

Heo Yool (Mother)

Best Entertainment Program

MBC I Live Alone

Channel A Trust Me and Follow, City Fisherman

MBC Welcome, First Time in Korea?

tvN Youn's Kitchen 2

JTBC Hyori's Homestay.



Best Educational Show

SBS The Its Know

MBN I Am a Natural Person

KBS Dance Sports Girls

KBS Pilgrimage

EBS There Are No Bad Dogs in the World.

Movies nominations

Best Film

1987: When the Day Comes,

The Fortress,

Anarchist from Colony,

Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds

A Taxi Driver

Best Director

Kim Yong-Hwa ( Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds )

Yang Woo-Suk ( Steel Rain )

Jang Joon-Hwan ( 1987: When the Day Comes )

Jang Hoon ( A Taxi Driver )

Hwang Dong-Hyuk ( The Fortress )

Best New Director

Kang Yoon-Sung ( The Outlaws )

Moon So-Ri ( The Running Actress )

Shin Joon ( Yongsoon )

Cho Hyun-Hoon ( Jane )

Jeon Go-Woon ( Microhabitat )

Best Actor

Kim Yun-Seok ( 1987: When the Day Comes )

Ma Dong-Seok ( The Outlaws )

Sol Kyung-Gu ( The Merciless )

Song Kang-Ho ( A Taxi Driver )

Jung Woo-Sung ( Steel Rain )

Best Actress

Kim Ok-Bin ( The Villainess )

Kim Tae-Ri ( Little Forest )

Na Moon-Hee ( I Can Speak )

Son Ye-Jin ( Be With You )

Choi Hee-Seo ( Anarchist from Colony )

Best Supporting Actor

Kim Dong-Wook ( Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds )

Kim Hee-Won ( The Merciless )

Park Hee-Soon ( 1987: When the Day Comes )

Jo Woo-Jin ( Steel Rain )

Jin Seon-Kyu ( The Outlaw )

Best Supporting Actress

Yum Hye-Ran ( I Can Speak )

Esom ( Warriors of the Dawn )

Lee Soo-Kyung ( Heart Blackened )

Honey Lee ( Heart Blackened )

Jeon Hye-Jin ( The Merciless )

The Best New Actor

Koo Kyo-Hwan ( Jane )

Kim Sung-Kyu ( The Outlaws )

Kim Joon-Han ( Anarchist from Colony )

Lee Ga-Seob ( The Seeds of Violence )

Heo Sung-Tae ( The Outlaws )

Best New Actress

Nana ( The Swindlers )

Lee Soo-Kyung ( Yongsoon )

Lee Joo-Young ( Jane )

Jin Ki-Joo ( Little Forest )

Choi Hee-Seo ( Anarchist from Colony )