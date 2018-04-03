South Korean actress Park Shin-Hye might return with a new drama series after the medical drama Doctor Crush, which aired on television in 2016. Reports suggest that the actress is considering an offer to star opposite Hyun Bin.

Memories of the Alhambra — a tvN show — will feature Hyun Bin, who plays the role of a brilliant CEO Yoo Jin-Woo. The CEO travels to Spain for work and ends up staying at an old hostel owned by Jung Hee-Joo. The makers of the show have approached Shin-Hye to play the role of Jung Hee-Joo.

"It's true that Park Shin-Hye has received a casting offer for Alhambra. Park Shin-Hye is currently also in talks to appear in another drama, so she is in the process of arranging things," South Korean media Naver quoted a source as saying.

Earlier, her agency S.A.L.T Entertainment had confirmed that Shin-Hye had received an offer for SBS' upcoming drama Yeowoo Gaksibyeol. Hyun Bin's agency VAST Entertainment had also confirmed that the actor was approached for the lead role.

"SBS 'Yeowoo Gaksibyeol' is one of the productions that were offered to Hyun Bin. Nothing is yet confirmed," his agency stated.

However, there was no confirmation from either Shin-Hye or Hyun Bin whether they have accepted the offer.

Fans of the actress are happy she has been offered the lead role in Memories of the Alhambra, and are waiting for Shin-Hye to accept the offer opposite Hyun Bin.

"It's okay...as long as hyun bin is in it I'll watch it. As long as she isn't playing some weak character that always cries," user Ara3ali tweeted.

"Don't consider #ParkShinHye DO IT. I miss you so much girl," user Darlenecapehar tweeted.

"Please take it!! both park shin hye and hyunbin have solid acting skills and tvn dramas have the best plots," user imyoonasoojung tweeted.

The shooting of Memories of the Alhambra will begin once the makers finalize the cast. It is expected to air in the second half of 2018.