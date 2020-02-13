S Thaman revealed that he has roped in singer Sid Sriram for power star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie tentatively titled PSPK 26. His fans are expecting him to deliver a chartbuster like Samajavaragamana.

After a long gap, Pawan Kalyan has finally agreed to come back to films and there is massive hype and curiosity about his 25th movie, which is an official remake of Hindi movie Pink. S Thaman is composing music for the movie. He tweeted on February 11, "On duty with the sound! A very new musical journey Let's meet very very soon ♥️ Can't wait My love to #venusriram #PSPK26 @dilraju_svc ☀️"

A day later, S Thaman tweeted a black and white photo featuring him with Sid Sriram and he asked them to guess their next movie together. He captioned the pic with, "We r back again!! Any guesses??" Right now, the music composer has three big-ticket projects like Tuck Jagadish, Krack and PSPK 26 in his kitty.

S Thaman to work with Sid Sriram?

Many people guessed that S Thaman would work with Sid Sriram in PSPK 26. The musician later tweeted, "All ur guesses r 99.9% right!! @sidsriram sings for #PSPK26 !! Hope u all like it We have put our heart & soul for this @SVC_official My love to #dilraju gaaru #VenuSriRam gaaru @ramjowrites!! For this song Can't wait for u guys to listen this!!"

Born in Chennai, Sid Sriram was in Carnatic music by his mother Latha Sriram in the San Francisco Bay Area. After graduating in Music Production and Engineering from the Berklee College of Music, he regularly visited India and performing Carnatic concerts. Oscar award-winning AR Rahman noticed his skills and gave him his first chance to enter films through the song Adiye from Kadal.

Then onwards, there is no look back for this talented and gifted singer, who has crooned over songs for Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies and many of them have become hit with the audience. But his recent Telugu song Samajavaragamana from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which has got 160 million views on YouTube, has taken his popularity to all new high with his fan following growing multi-fold.

Pawan Kalyan's fans want the songs of PSPK 26 even bigger and better than that of the soundtracks of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. With Sid Sriram coming on board, the fans are hoping that they get to listen to a chartbuster song like Samajavaragamana from the movie. It should be seen whether Sid Sriram and S Thaman would live up to their expectations.