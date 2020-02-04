The buzz in the media is that the producers of the Telugu remake of Pink are arranging a special flight for power star Pawan Kalyan. This is said to be apart from paying him a huge remuneration of Rs 50 crore.

Ever since Pawan Kalyan announced his comeback film, the Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink has been creating ripples in the media. Several speculations were made about his remuneration, number of days he shoots for this Telugu adaptation and his other terms and conditions to be the part of this project.

It was reported recently that Pawan Kalyan is getting a whopping amount of Rs 50 crore as his remuneration for this film. He is said to have allotted around 20-30 days as his call sheet for this movie. Many wonder whether the Jana Sena party chief would take a break from his political activities to complete the remake of Pink.

What's the latest buzz in the industry

The latest buzz in the industry is that Pawan Kalyan is not staying away from his political activities. He would commute between his film and political commitments. The makers of Pink remake are said to have leased a special flight for the power star. Nadendla Manohar, a senior leader from Jana Sena party, has confirmed the news about the charted flight in an interview.

It is known that filmmakers generously spend on the travel expenses of the cast and crew of their films. But a filmmaker leasing a special flight for the hero of his film is never heard or seen- before news in Tollywood. This holds a mirror to the demand for Pawan Kalyan. It also shows that the makers are ready to go to any extent to rope in him for their films.

Besides Pink remake, Pawan Kalyan has also signed two other projects. He will be seen in director Krish's forthcoming period movie. He is teaming up with director Harish Shankar once again after Gabbar Singh. It is not clear about how much remuneration he is getting for these films. It should be seen whether the producers of these movies will also lease special flights for the actor.