Even though the zombie genre is very popular in the International film circuit, the Indian film industry has explored this area very rarely, and even in 2021, the country does not have a classic zombie film to showcase in front of the global audiences. To end this drought, Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood is coming with his new production venture named 'Betaal'.

Betaal: All you need to know

Betaal is a Netflix series that will be released on May 24, 2020. The trailer of this series has been released by the online streaming platform recently, and it is now receiving highly positive reviews from all corners.

The trailer of this Netflix series indicates that it is being made with International standards, and it will be an Indian reply to Hollywood zombie thrillers loaded with blood and gore.

The series will portray the story of a group of villagers who encounter a zombie army who currently reside in the Betaal mountains. The recent trailer promises that this series will be dark, and it will have all the necessary elements to make the audiences sit at the edge of their seats.

Betaal stars Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Manjiri Pupala, and Syna Anand in the lead role. Patrick Graham is the showrunner of this series, and he has previously helmed another series named Ghoul for the streaming service.

Will Betaal break the benchmark set by Miruthan?

Until now, Tamil movie 'Miruthan' is considered a benchmark in the Indian film industry when it comes to zombie movies. The film was directed by Shakthi Soundar Rajan, and it had Jayam Ravi in the lead role. This 2016 flick narrated the story of a police officer who tries to combat a deadly zombie attack.

As Betaal is now gearing up for its release, audiences believe that this product from Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment will be much ahead than Miruthan in terms of production values, and thus this series will revolutionise the zombie genre movies in India.