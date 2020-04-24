Ever since the lockdown, celebrities have been bombarding us with their throwback pictures. While few totally shock us, there are many which leave us with an inside peek into the happy times of these celebs. The latest picture of Kajol from her wedding days has been going viral. In the picture, Kajol is seen enjoying her Mehendi ceremony as Shah Rukh and Gauri look on.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have given Bollywood a number of hit films together and the two remained nation's favorite celebrity duo even after two decades. Both Kajol and Shah Rukh are quite fond of each other and have always had good things to say about each other. Gauri and Kajol also share a warm equation. So it was natural for Kajol to invite her besties SRK and Gauri at her intimate wedding ceremony.

Ajay raves about Kajol

Talking about Kajol, Ajay had said, "The best part is that we've never asked each other to be what we aren't. If she needs space, she can have it and if I need space, she never grudges that. We can sit together in a room for hours, doing our own thing and we don't feel uncomfortable that we're not talking. You can only get along with people who are unobtrusive yet, at the same time, we're together. If you don't have one, then you can't be together for so long. We have a bond where we can tell each other whatever we want. Even at home, we are a chilled-out couple."

The miscarriage

Talking to Humans of Bombay, Kajol had spilled the beans on her marital life and miscarriages. "We'd been dating for 4 years when we decided to get married. His parents were on board, but my dad didn't talk to me for 4 days. He wanted me to focus on my career, but I was firm & he eventually came around. Over time, we began planning to have kids. I was pregnant during K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day the film had done so well, but it wasn't a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that it was tough. But eventually it worked out. We had Nysa & Yug & our family's complete. We've been through so much we've formed our own company, Ajay's on his 100th film & every day we're building something new."