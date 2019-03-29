A new study report published in the journal Science has revealed that a dangerous pathogen, probably the world's most destructive is killing thousands of amphibians living in the water world. In the study report, researchers revealed that the pathogen was first discovered in 1998, but until now, no studies have figured out its destructive powers and killing capabilities.

Zombie apocalypse in the water world

The pathogen responsible for this mass massacre is Chytridiomycosis or chytrid fungus. As per experts, this dreaded pathogen has already killed 90 species of aquatic animals in the past fifty years. It should be noted that huge losses were recorded in the numbers of frogs, toads, salamanders, and other amphibians. Researchers also revealed that 125 amphibian species have declined by almost 90 percent due to the rapid spread of this apocalyptic pathogen.

In the study report, researchers also talked about the way in which chytrid fungus attack amphibians. This fungus usually kills the amphibians by eating away their skin. As the skin starts deteriorating, amphibians slowly lose their ability to breath, and finally, they will die due to cardiac arrest. As per current findings, the pathogen is easily spreading, and it is rapidly destructive to the affected species.

"We've known that chytrid's really bad, but we didn't know how bad it was, and it's much worse than the previous early estimates," said Ben Scheele, an ecologist at Australian National University and lead author of the study, National Geographic reports.

Will chytrid fungus affect humans?

Fortunately, chytrid fungus does not affect humans, but human activities are increasing the spread of this pathogen. Experts believe that this zombie pathogen has initially originated in Asia, and it might have reached South America, North America, Europe, Australia and Africa due to both legal and illegal pet trade.

Biologist Dan Greenberg revealed that if this disease starts affecting humans, then it will replicate scenarios people have witnessed in Hollywood zombie movies.