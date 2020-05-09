Salman Khan is widely considered the most eligible bachelor in Bollywood, and rumors regarding his marriage have been going on since the 1990s. Even though having romantic affairs with several Bollywood top starlets, the actor still remains single in his fifties. Salman is now apparently having a romantic relationship with Iulia Vantur, and it has been recently reported the duo is planning to take their romantic affair to the next level soon.

Iulia Vantur gives crucial hint regarding Salman Khan's marriage

Iulia Vantur is currently quarantining with Salman Khan in his Panvel farmhouse. Interestingly, actress Jacqueline Fernandez and model Waluscha De Sousa are also spending time with Salman in the farmhouse.

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Iulia reacted to her marriage rumors with Salman Khan. Iulia revealed that staying happy is more important than getting married, and she made it clear that her parents are also continuously asking about a possible marriage with Salman Khan.

"Even my parents were asking me when I am going to get married. I asked my mom whether she wants to see me staying happy, or just getting married. Because to get married just like that... I can get married to someone tomorrow, you know. That was the last time she ever asked me about this," said Iulia.

The model also made it clear that spending life with someone happily is more important than putting the relationship on paper.

Salman Khan to remain single forever?

As Iulia Vantur has indicated the vitality of living together than getting married, many Salman Khan fans have started claiming that the actor is going to spend his remaining life as a bachelor or a charming playboy. Even though one of the most charming figures in Bollywood, Salman has always failed to successfully manage a romantic relationship for a long time.

At the age of 19, Salman Khan started dating Shaheen Jaffrey, the maternal granddaughter of late actor Ashok Kumar. However, the relationship ended when the Dabangg star started dating Sangeetha Bijlani. It was reported that Salman and Sangeetha will get married on May 27, 1994. However, due to personal disagreements, the wedding was called off.

However, the romantic relationship of Salman Khan lasted only until the day when he started dating Somy Ali, and later Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It was during the filming of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that Ash and Salman got closer, but Aishwarya broke up with him in 2002 stating that Salman was the worst chapter in her life.

Later, Salman Khan started dating Katrina Kaif, but their relationship did not last long, but the duo is now best friends and used to meet up.

Salman Khan fittest than never before

Unlike other Bollywood stars who consider the coronavirus lockdown time has a period to take rest, Salman Khan hit the gymnasium continuously during this period, and his recent images reveal that the actor has toned his physique in the most perfect manner.

Fans of Salman Khan are now awaiting the release of his new movie Radhe, directed by Prabhu Deva. The release date of this action thriller will be unveiled after the coronavirus lockdown period.