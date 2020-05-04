Salman Khan, the biggest crowd puller in the Indian film industry is now enjoying his lockdown days. Unlike the majority of celebrities who considered lockdown days as a time to take rest, Salman Khan hit the gymnasium continuously during this period, and he has toned his muscles in the most perfect manner. A set of Salman Khan's recent images has now gone viral on the internet, and it clearly indicates why he continues to reign as the muscle Khan of Bollywood.

Salman Khan's new look goes viral

As per reports, Salman Khan has been spending quality time with his friends and family members at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the lockdown came into effect. Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa, and Iulia Vantur are also spending time with Salman in this farmhouse.

Most of the recent images of Salman Khan were shared online by Jacqueline and Waluscha, and they are truly setting new fitness goals for the viewers.

Possibility of Tiger-War crossover

In the meantime, a section of social media users has started claiming that the new muscular look of Salman Khan is pretty much suitable to act in a Tiger-War crossover. It should be noted that Salman Khan had played the role of an Indian spy officer in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hain. Both the films were well received by the audiences, and they emerged as huge hits at the box-office.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff had played the lead roles in War. In this film, the lead stars portrayed the role of Indian secret agents, and the film was loaded with a handful of high voltage action scenes. Social media users believe that Tiger's entry to this virtual cinematic universe will open up the possibility of more action and drama. If such a movie gets materialized, it will surely set the Indian box-office on fire, and will surely break all existing collection records.

Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of his new movie Radhe which is being directed by Prabhu Deva. The film is expected to be an action thriller, and it will feature Disha Patani in the role of the female lead. The supporting star cast includes Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Bharath, and Zarina Wahab.