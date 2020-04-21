We all loved Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan's sizzling chemistry in 2014 release 'Bang Bang'. But this chemistry didn't last only in front of the cameras as it went beyond their on-screen magic. It was said that during the shoot of Bang Bang, Katrina and Hrithik came quite close to each other. Reports of their closeness started doing the rounds and became headlines. It was the time when Hrithik had just got divorced from wife Sussanne Khan and was already in a relationship with Kangana Ranaut.

On the other hand, Katrina was in a serious relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. It is said that Ranbir Kapoor was the reason why Katrina avoided Hrithik. According to Spotboye, ''Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were linked while they were filming 'Bang Bang'

Kangana too hinted about their affair

Kangana too had hinted about their affair while talking about Hrithik Roshan in a TV interview, "Kisi Heroine Ke Saath Mein Yeh Manali Mein Shoot Kar Rahe They, Toh Wahaan Pe Unke Affair Ki Khabarein Aayi. (He was shooting with an actress in Manali, so there were reports of his affair with her.)''

The time frame that Kangana mentioned in the interview about Hrithik and the so-called actress was when he was shooting for 'Bang Bang' in Manali with Katrina Kaif. This confirmed that Hrithik was having an affair with Katrina which made her then-boyfriend Ranbir insecure.

Soon, reports of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's breakup broke that shocked one and all. Cut to present, Today, Ranbir Kapoor is dating Alia Bhatt while Katrina Kaif is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal. Also, Katrina has patched up with Hrithik post her split with ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Hrithik had also sent Katrina a Diwali gift and Katrina had posted about the same on her social media captioning it as "@hrithikroshan Always has the best fitness advice."