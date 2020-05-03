Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif may not be in love anymore but they are one of the couples who share a great bond even after parting ways. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif began dating when Salman had broken up with Aishwarya Rai, Katrina was a newbie back in the day and it was Salman who launched her in the industry. Gradually the two fell in love only to part ways a few years later.

But today we got our hands on an old video of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The video seems to have a background in a film set. In the video, we can see the ex-flames been indulged in a PDA. In the video, an exhausted Katrina Kaif can be seen resting her head on Salman Khan's shoulder while the latter comforts her. There's one more person seen in the video but as only her back is seen, we can't recognise who that might be!

Katrina's debut in Bollywood from 'Boom' starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Gulshan Grover. The film miserably failed at the box office but also proved to be one of Katrina's bad film choices. This is one film Katrina too regrets doing. Salman was the one who re-launched Katrina in Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya! and the film was a blockbuster hit. And with the film began a new love story. The two further went on to work in 'Yuvraaj', 'Partner', 'Ek Tha Tiger'. In 2010, they called it quits and it was reported that the reason was Salman's bratty behavior.

Soon after their breakup, Katrina began dating Ranbir Kapoor while Salman was rumored to be dating Romanian model/actress Iulia Vantur. But even after the turmoil in the relationship, the two didn't hold any grudge against each other. Though Salman didn't leave a single chance to tease Katrina with Ranbir and breaking up with him, that was never taken too seriously by Katrina.

After a few years, Ranbir and Katrina's relation went through turbulent times and the duo ended up parting ways in 2017. Interestingly, when Katrina was going through a bad phase, Salman made sure to be there for her as a special friend and also made a comeback with her on the silver screen with Ali Abbas Zafar's Ek Tha Tiger. The film was a super hit at the box office and fans were delighted to see the pair together in an action-drama.

The actors might not be dating each other but they still share a great rapport with each other. In fact, when Priyanka Chopra chose to opt-out of Bharat, it was Katrina Kaif who was roped in opposite Salman, and the film was a blockbuster at the box office.

Over the years Salman and Katrina's bond has just become strong and we totally adore and respect the friendship and bond they share as its a rare sight especially in the showbiz.