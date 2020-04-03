The coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in the country has put millions at home, but it has hit daily wage workers the hardest. Many celebrities came out to support causes and donate. They have donated generously to the PM Cares Fund.

Salman Khan went a step ahead for action over the matter. The Bollywood actor took up the mantle of responsibility and declared to support 25000 daily wage workers and film crew members who would be put out of work during this time. It has also been confirmed that the actor wasn't making any empty promises.

Salman Khan deposits money into workers' accounts

Many promises are made, but how many are kept? Salman Khan known for his big heart had made an announcement that he would be supporting 25000 daily wage workers and film staff who would not be working due to the Coronavirus lockdown. His announcement came as people began criticising the big names in Bollywood, specifically the Khans for not making donations like their colleagues to the PM Cares Fund.

The actor shut down criticism with his move. However, everyone was eager to see how the actor would make sure he did his bit as he had promised. A worker on the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai revealed to a news portal that the actor had deposited the money into workers' accounts, for the crew who were scheduled to work between March 26th and April 2nd, despite no shoots taking place.

This is outside of the 25000 daily wage workers he had promised to support. Salman donated to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to support 25000 daily wage cine workers. The actor had approached the body giving them a count of workers who were severely affected and will be giving the body a list as well. Salman Khan let everybody know, actions speak louder than words.