According to the latest reports, Rhea Chakraborty who was granted bail from the Bombay High Court shall be taking legal action against Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Rhea was arrested by the NCB in the drug case in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput death.

Ankita Lokhande had previously shared posts on social media suggesting that Sushant was not going through depression or suffering from any sort of disorder. In fact, she also refuted claims made by Rhea Chakraborty about Kedarnath and that Sushant was claustrophobic.

The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress stated in her post how the late actor looks happy in a plane where he is standing near the cockpit. The Pavitra Rishta actress further stated how the late star, Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to fly planes.

The family of the late actor also supported Ankita Lokhande as she got some backlash on social media. Ankita Lokhande also gave various interviews to media outlets giving her side of the story, and how she never felt that the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was never in depression and did not show any such signs.

Sushant and Ankita met each other on the sets of their daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta'. The two were in a serious relationship for long and finally broke after Sushant made his entry into films. Their breakup came as a shock for their fans. After Ankita Sushant came into a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty and the couple were in a live-in relationship.