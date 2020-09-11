Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Kriti, Karanvir Bohra, Hina Khan and many other TV stars have backed his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and slammed Shibani Dandekar for her remark – '2 seconds of fame'.

Ankita Lokhande shared a lengthy note on her social media pages, clarifying the allegations made against her with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress said that she has never termed his death a murder or not. She wants justice for him and she believes in government. Meanwhile, she also defended Rhea Chakraborty arranging drug logistics for the late actor during his depression.

In a series of tweets, a journalist named Rohini Singh slammed Ankita Lokhande and other women from the TV industry for cheering on the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. TV anchor Shibani Dandekar retweeted all of her tweets and slammed Ankita for never dealing with her relationship issues with Sushant Singh.

Responding to one of Rohini Singh's posts, Shibani Dandekar tweeted, "This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!"

This led to a different fight between celebs from TV and Bollywood. Ankita shared another open letter titled '2 seconds of fame', slamming both Shibani and Rohini. She said, "Stop looking down on we television actors, if that was your reason for describing my words as Grotesque. It takes an equal amount of hard work and dedication for the actors in the Television industry as it would take in Bollywood."

Several actors from the Television industry took to Twitter to extend their support to Ankita Lokhande and condemn Shibani Dandekar for her remark against the actress.

Here is how Ankita Lokhande's colleagues reacted to Shibani Dandekar:

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti: Don't even bother to clarify my dear. We are here for a cause and that is to know the whole truth, and we will keep pursuing that regardless! #WarriorsRoar4SSR

Karanvir Bohra: I've known u back when u & Sushant were together, @anky1912 I've seen how loving & responsible u were with him.If things didn't work out,they didn't work out, but it's sad 2c individuals taking personal jibes without knowing you and him. #istandwithyou #AnkitaLokhande

Hina Khan: A person who's made it in two credible mediums all by herself, a girl who rose from a scratch to become a TV Star n then shone brighter in films..Absolutely doesn't need '2 second fame' @anky1912 here's some love for ur grit n journey. Respect shud b equal in all quarters Period!

Raj Singh Arora: Just saw this Who is #ShibaniDandekar? @anky1912 is an Actor the whole Country knows for her Work as an Actor Like Seriously someone has the gaul to say this #2secondsoffame U who is done what ? To her who worked on a show for 7years as a Lead, do that and then talk PLEASE Mam!

Vikas Gupta: Wrong is Wrong - This was needed to be said respectfully 2 #ShibaniDandekar Maam None have claimed that #RheaChakraborty killed #SushantSinghRajput We arnt asking Ques cause any1 of us wants this negativity but cause Some1 we cared about is Dead @anky1912

Mrinalini Tyagi: I think it's very much evident and clear that who needs 2 secs of fame . Can't even compare Ankita Lokhande @anky1912 with Shibani Dandekar @shibanidandekar . Roses are red and violets are blue 2 secs ka fame ki baat karne vali apna work profile to dekh le tu

Rashami Desai: @anky1912 I know who you are and the entire country knows who #ankitalokhande is Beating heart

Teejay Sidhu: While everyone has a right to their opinion, let's not undermine what another has achieved. When you've starred in a hit tv serial for SIX years, you've earned much more than 'TWO SECONDS' of fame. Folded hands @anky1912 #AnkitaLokhande

Kamya Shalabh Dang: 2 mins fame? Seriously? From a man's death who meant the world to Ankita..??? Only a sick mind can think something like this! Ankita people who know you, they know ur truth as well! Tight hug Hugging face @anky1912

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Whoever she is but i must say all the day she got that 2secs fame targetting our beloved @anky1912.I mean like seriously... yeh toh hadd hi hogayee hai.. Kahan se chale aate yeh log & kaunse duniya mein jeete hai Woman bowing deeply. More More power to you @anky1912