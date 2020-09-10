Actress Ankita Lokhande, who was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a message for her haters, claiming that Rhea Chakraborty was at fault behind the late actor's alleged drug consumption.

After dating him for six years, Ankita Lonkhande broke up with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016. The actor started dating Rhea Chakraborty in 2019 and post his suicide, the actress has been facing a series of charges. The media has been asking several questions to Ankita about his relationship with Rhea and his alleged murder. She took to Twitter to put an end to all the speculations on Wednesday evening.

In a lengthy note shared on his Twitter page, Ankita Lonkhande said, "I again clarify, for the reason time and again being asked by the media to me on whether I feel it's a murder or suicide? I have never said it's a murder or anyone in particular is responsible. I always have encouraged justice for my late friend SSR and stood by the bereaved family and truth should be brought out by the investigating agencies."

Talking about the investigation of Sushant's case, Ankita added, "Being a Maharashtrian and an Indian citizen, I have total faith in the Maharashtra State Govt/ Police & Central Government instrumentalities. Though when some lingos like "Sautan" and "widow" were used for me, which is in public knowledge. I never responded to it. I only came forward to narrate about SSR and his mental health till 2016."

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty on Monday after she admitted that she was procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. Many on social media asked Ankita Lokhande's views on this act and responding to them, Ankita defended Rhea, by saying that she did it all for the well-being of her friend.

Ankita Lokhande wrote, "Dear Haters! Let us assume you must have known in and out about your friend and what's going on in her life and relationship. Glad to see you wake up finally, but I wish you would have woken up sooner and advised your friend not to support any kind of drug abuse by SSR if any. When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression."

The actress added, "Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time. On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him."

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's mental health issues and drug abuse, Ankita Lokhande asked, "Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition? Would you do that?"

The actress added, "I don't think anyone would. So how can it not be seen as an act of carelessness and irresponsibility? As per her, she informed his family about his ongoing treatment but did she ever inform them about his drug consumption? I am sure she didn't because maybe she, herself, enjoyed consuming it. And this is why I feel it's Karma/Fate."

In her conclusion, Ankita Lokhande advised everyone not to get in to others' personal life. The actress concluded, "Little advice for the unknown. "You guard your friend and I am standing by the family." But let us maintain civility by not coming on to each other personally, either directly or indirectly."

Responding to her post, Karanvir Bohra, who is close friend of Sushant, tweeted, "I've known u back when u & Sushant were together, @anky1912 I've seen how loving & responsible u were with him. If things didn't work out, they didn't work out, but it's sad 2c individuals taking personal jibes without knowing you and him. #istandwithyou #AnkitaLokhande."