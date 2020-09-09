Actress Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer opened up on the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput and that he was a drug addict and died by suicide after suffering from Mental Health issues for several years.

Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer of Rhea Chakraborty, made a sharp reaction after her arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday. He said, "Travesty of Justice. 3 Central Agencies hounding single Woman, just because she was in love with a Drug Addict who was suffering from Mental Health issues for several years under care of 5 Leading Psychiatrists and then committed suicide."

Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted, "Breaking now: Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB on charges of drug procurement and consumption. So what CBI, ED, Bihar police could not do, NCB has done.. Sushant case timeline so far: Nepotism X abetment to suicide X murder X mafia X money laundering X cheating X ganja consumption/procurement✓"

Post this, several celebs came in support of Rhea Chakraborty. Noted filmmaker Pritish Nandy tweeted, "All charges against Rhea have failed. Murder? No evidence. Abetment to murder? She wasn't there. Stealing Rs 15 crore? Sushant never got the money. What remains is drugs. None found on her. She's ready for a test. Who was it for? Obvious, na? #justiceforSushant #JusticeForRhea."

Republic and few other TV channels engaged in a witch hunt of Rhea Chakraborty. Rajdeep Sardesai took an indirect dig at them, as he tweeted, "In remand copy, NCB says @Tweet2Rhea has not accepted that she has consumed drugs. For hours together, our banana republic noise channels have claimed that she had confessed to taking drugs. This isn't trial by media but conviction in studio!"

Rajdeep Sardesai added, "NCB remand copy claims house manager, cook, etc admit to receiving drugs for Sushant on actor's and Rhea's instructions and duo paid for them. Based on Rhea procuring drugs for Sushant and paying for them, NCB says 'respondent is an active member of a drug syndicate!' Wow!"