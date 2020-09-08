Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea has been rejected and the actress has been sent to 14 day judicial custody. After being interrogated three times by the NCB, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested today. Her arrest came after she was questioned for over five hours at the NCB's South Mumbai office. Rhea had been interrogated for several hours on Sunday and Monday too. Her brother, Showik Chakraborty, had been arrested on Friday, September 4, 2020.

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer had earlier hinted that the actress might be arrested. The lawyer, Satish Maneshinde said, "Three central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict suffering from mental health issues for several years under the care of five leading psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to consumption of Illegally administered medicines and used drugs." Manshinde had further said, "Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as it's a witch-hunt."

What we know so far

As per the reports, Samuel Miranda has revealed that he "used to procure drugs on the direction of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty". He also revealed that financial matter related to these drugs was handled by both Rhea and Sushant.

Dipesh Sawant disclosed that he used to bring drugs for Sushant and Rhea also used to instruct him. Dipesh used to receive drugs along with Samuel Miranda for the consumption of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Based upon the disclosures by Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda and Showik; Rhea was called for interrogation and everything was cross-verified.

As per reports, Rhea has accepted her role in instructing the three men and handling financial transactions. Rhea has also accepted that she used to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput's consumption.

Ever since Rhea's arrest, several celebrities have come out in support of the actress.