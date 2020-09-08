After 3 days of interrogation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday, September 8. The NCB is probing the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The Jalebi fame will be produced before the court via video conference today at 7:30 pm.

As per reports, Rhea has been arrested on charges of drug procurement and consumption under sections 8 (c), 20 (b), 27 (a), 28 and 29 of the NDPS Act after being called in for questioning for the third time today.

The actress will first be taken for a medical test at Sion hospital in Mumbai.

Reacting to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, "Rhea Chakraborty is totally exposed in the sense that she had a connection with drug peddlers. This has been established, that is why she has been arrested."

Minutes after Rhea Chakraborty's arrest news took the internet by storm, KPS Malhotra, the Deputy Director of NCB confirmed Rhea Chakraborty's arrest, saying paperwork and other formalities are being completed.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweets after Rhea's arrest

After Rhea was arrested by the NCB, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter welcoming the move. She wrote, "#GodIsWithUs" along with folded hand emojis.

Earlier, the NCB had arrested Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, who had admitted to buying drugs at Rhea's behest. Also, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his housekeeper Dipesh Sawant were nabbed for buying drugs.