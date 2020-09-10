Ankita Lokhande has come out in support of her former boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and has shared an open letter on Wednesday about the investigation in the late actor's death case, targeting Rhea on various aspects. The actress also said that she never called Rhea Chakraborty a murdered but questioned if not telling the family about Sushant's depression was correct or not.

When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help?

When many fans agreed with Ankita's opinions, Rhea's close friend Shibani Dandekar took to her Instagram stories and slammed the actress for her words.

Shibani called out Ankita and deemed her as a princess of patriarchy while suggesting that she hasn't dealt with her relationship issues with Sushant. She also added that the actress had played a "major role in this 'witch-hunt'."

Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Such a grotesque letter by (Ankita). This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her relationship issues with Sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted. She has played a major role in this 'witch-hunt', and she needs to be called out! She also needs to shut the hell up. Enough Ankita! No one has more hate in their heart (?) than you."

Taking to Twitter, Shibani wrote, "This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her relationship issues with Sushant. she has been the driving force behind this, and she needs to be called out!"

Earlier, Shibani was one of the few Bollywood stars to have come out and openly supported Rhea, highlighting her 'unimaginable trauma' and calling her a 'pillar of strength' amid the SSR case. Since then, many others have come out to support Rhea, played down the charges that have seen her being sent to Byculla Jail, and attempted to make a meal out of the 'smash patriarchy' t-shirt as though it has a bearing on recent happenings.

Updates on Rhea Chakraborty

A special court in Mumbai will on Thursday hear a bail plea filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was on Tuesday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly arranging drugs for actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his flat in the city on June 14. Currently, Rhea is in Byculla jail.