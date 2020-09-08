Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend and Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty have been arrested and taken into Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody after three days of interrogation in the drugs case.  As per reports, the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case will be taken for medical tests as part of the formalities.

As soon as the news of her arrest broke, Twitter is divided into two parts. Few celebs came out in support of Rhea and her family, while some of them rejoiced her arrest.

Let's take a look at how the recent news has been welcomed and slammed on social media.

Rejoicing Rhea's arrest

SSRians and Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, their family friend Smita Parikh, took to their Twitter handles and thanked God for bringing them closer to justice. Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande too stood with Sushant's family and commented heart emoji on Shweta's post.

Kangana Ranaut:

Some of the celebs who came in support of Rhea and her family:

Kubra Sait:

Statment by Rhea's lawyer 'Advocate Satish Maneshinde'

Travesty of justice. 3 Central agencies hounding a single woman, just because she was in love with a drug Addict and was suffering from mental health issues for several years under the care of 5 leading Psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to consumption of Illegally Administered Medicines and used drugs. 

The lawyer also tweeted saying that: 

Dear media please also tell this is only the remand for a few days. For further interrogation. Becoz general people are considering as conclusion of the case.

The NCB case against Rhea and her brother:

On day three of her interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Rhea Chakraborty admitted that she was consuming not just marijuana, but also hard drugs, as per sources. The actor had earlier admitted 'procuring drugs' along with her brother Showik, who has been arrested by NCB. This is another prominent disclosure made by her, apart from reportedly taking the names of Bollywood stars who were also consuming drugs.

Rhea's revelations

Rhea Chakraborty, in her interrogation, revealed that whenever she called Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant and asked for drugs, it was not for her but Sushant Singh Rajput and his friends. She also reiterated her claim that she has never consumed drugs. Rhea also revealed that through his brother Showik, she had met the alleged drug peddler Basit Parihar, who is currently in NCB's custody, on five occasions and that he used to visit their house.

Rhea CHAKRABORTY

Post arrest

After her arrest, as she was being driven away in a police car, Rhea Chakraborty waved at reporters, many of whom had hounded her and pushed her on her first day of questioning.

For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty is facing multiple investigations based on Sushant Singh Rajput's family's allegation that she took his money, mentally harassed him and had murdered him. The drug probe began after the Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating the financial allegations, flagged WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's phone.

