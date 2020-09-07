Actress Rhea Chakraborty's life is in troubled water. Every minute there is something or the other happening in her life. The actress is facing multiple investigations in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

And now we have learned that Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint with the Mumbai Police against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and few others.

Here's why Rhea Chakraborty has filed a forgery case against Sushant Rajput's sister

As per several media reports, Rhea has filed a complaint against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh and a few others over acquiring a 'bogus medical prescription' for the actor.

It is reported that Rhea has said in her complaint that Sushant died within five days of his sister Priyanka getting the prescription so that the actor could get access to anxiety medication.

Rhea wants an FIR filed against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh

Rhea has said that an FIR should be registered against Priyanka, Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and a few others under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act & Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

She said in her complaint, "It is imperative that actions of Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar and others be investigated and that it be determined as to how they came to provide the deceased with such a bogus and unlawful prescription."

Complaint filed based on WhatsApp chat

The complaint filed by Rhea based on WhatsApp exchanges between the actor and his sister, the complaint said Sushant was shown as an Out-Patient Department patient at the RML hospital when he was actually in Mumbai on June 8.

Medicines that Sushant Singh Rajput was prescribed

As per the chats, three medicines were prescribed for Sushant. Priyanka Singh asked Sushant to take Librium for a week, Nexito every day and Lonazep for "whenever there is anxiety attack".

Rhea's claims

Rhea's complaint said the prescription appeared "forged and fabricated" as the drugs cannot be prescribed electronically.

Stating that Sushant Singh Rajput was being treated for mental health issues and had been diagnosed as bipolar, Rhea Chakraborty wrote:

However, the deceased was not disciplined in respect of his treatment and would abruptly stop his medication to the dismay of his doctors and myself.

What happened on June 8?

The WhatsApp exchanges happened on June 8, the same day that Rhea left the actor's home.

The chat contradicted the family's claim that they were not aware of any mental health problems.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer's statement

I've been given a complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty in Bandra Police station. It's an effort to keep jurisdiction of Mumbai Police in this matter when SC said complaints with regard to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput will be investigated by CBI. So this is a clear attempt to somehow keep the Mumbai Police alive in this matter so that they can do some mischief and ensure that the family of Sushant does not get justice in this matter. If Bandra Police accepts the complaint, it'll be a violation of the order of Supreme Court and hence a contempt of the court. If Bandra Police proceeds with it, we will take the matter to Supreme Court under contempt of court.

Case against Rhea

Rhea is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau following an abetment to suicide and misappropriation of funds complaint filed by Sushant's father in Patna in July. NCB is questioning her in a 'drug-related' angle in the case.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The investigation of whether it is a murder or suicide is still on.