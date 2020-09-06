Rhea Chakraborty was mobbed, while she was trying to enter into the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday, September 6. Dia Mirza, Gauahar Khan and others have shamed the media for bullying her.

From suicide to murder and now drugs, step by step, stories are coming forward. After the arrest of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty on Friday, along with Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the actress has been summoned by the agency.

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda on Friday and took them in their custody till September 9. A day after their arrest, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend was summoned by the agency and she was questioned by it on Sunday.

But Rhea Chakraborty had a tough time entering the NCB office on Sunday with hundreds of media men mobbing her. Despite being escorted by police personnel, the actress had to struggle a lot to make her way into the office. The video of the scene created a lot of buzz on social media with many expressing their concern over it. Several celebs called out the media behaviour and termed it as barbaric.

Here are some celebs' reactions on Rhea Chakraborty being mobbed at the NCB office:

Actress Dia Mirza: The law must and will take its course. This behaviour reprehensible in every way. Enough! Why can't Rhea be given space and the right to physical distancing? Why are the media behaving like vultures? Please please give her space Folded hands Stop attacking/dehumanising her & her family.

Actress Gauahar Khan: I haven't seen the worst of the criminals being treated like this even after being convicted! Let there be a trial!!! Absolutely disgusted with the way the media is treating her! #shame.

Producer Atul Kasbekar: Madness! I really don't understand why the @MumbaiPolice isn't creating a barricade for their own health safety Forget anyone else. We've already lost a lot of personnel in the covid battle, n to hv more infected in this junglee media circus wud be absurd Use force if u hv to

Rohini Singh: A 28-year-old girl being hounded by TRP hungry anchors and their henchmen only so that political scores can be settled and channels can make money. The most shameful chapter in Indian TV media. The media is the mob.

Actress Karishma Tanna: Wow. Social distancing at its best.

Producer Manish Mundra: This is absurd! This should never happen to anyone! This should end now. What are we turning our nation into? This is not how civilized society functions. Let justice be done but then the road to justice shouldn't look like this.

Shibani Dandekar: Media vultures. The press is behaving barbaric. Is there no one in authority that can stop this

Senior journalist Shekhar Gupta: Rhea is being subjected to a brutal, medieval witch-hunt. Doubly tragic that a large section of TV media is part of the mob inquisition. Next they would want her burnt at the stake. Shame on us, India...

Political editor Nistula Hebbar: This is horrible! Physically assaulting someone en route to being questioned by the authorities! Just what questions do TV guys think they r putting to #RheaChakraborthy that she may be able to answer in this mob???!!

Soumyadipta @Soumyadipta

The mobbing of Rhea Chakraborty outside of the NCB office is definitely not okay.Some channels have deputed multiple camera-men and reporters there. Interestingly their own senior editors are preaching on social media on how media should behave. Charity begins at home.

Hariprasad @__haripra_arsni

What Nonsense is this. Bullying a women in the name of journalism. Where is the social distancing. Shame on media . Media is literally harassing her in every possible way . Horrible man ! Can't able imagine what is she going through!

TRIPTI @I_DntCare

If she is actually guilty still this kind of behaviour by media or people is not acceptable!! If proven guilty there is a well defined punishment which she'll get!! Others shouldn't be God or judges and given her their own punishment!! Humans shouldn't follow animal justice!!!

Anjana sukhani @anjanasukhani

Watever the outcome of this ..yes justice should prevail , truth should stand tall, guilty should b punished ...but in No Way a girl should b treated the way #rhea has been treated.. we hv forgotten the boundary or may b it didn't ever exist at all ...

Harsh Belvalkar @Enthusiastic_09

Shame on media. Even NCB should understand by seeing this now and they are responsible for all this ho-halla happening outside their office. If they can't ensure safety of one women how can people trust in them & how can people believe that they will carry out impartial trial?

@No_Drama_Plzz

Not surprised by this. Media has been stooping a new low each day just to gain some trps. The problem is with the thinking of this nation. Political people know how to fool India. And we are even getting fooled. They are very lucky cz whenever a disaster happens they have

शैलज़ा राणा @IthinkAlotttt

Do we have law in this country, she is guilty or not that is different aspect, but this lynching by media is not acceptable. To all those lauding this tomorrow it can be you. what if #RheaChakraborthy was you sister, gf or wife , still you would have felt the same?