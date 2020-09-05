The Sushant Singh Rajput case has spiralled into a media spectacle that has been a long-drawn route to justice. However, now, the lurking link to drugs has come up for question. With regard to the case, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty is now in police custody.

The Narcotics Control Bureau made the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty's brother along with Samuel Miranda on Friday night. Medical tests will be conducted on the pair. The Bureau will also be questioning Rhea and her brother together.

NCB to question Rhea and Showik together

It was earlier reported that Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda were arrested on late Friday night. The Narcotics Control Bureau will now be investigating the two under various sections of the anti-narcotics law. Showik had allegedly confessed to procuring drugs and is reported to have revealed the names of those who he has been dealing with drugs as reported by local news portals.

There have been many allegations and speculation on drug abuse around Sushant Singh Rajput's case. One Abdul Basit Parihar is said to have been the one selling drugs to Showik and Rhea Chakraborty. Links to Parihar were revealed via phone records NDTV reported.

Rhea is likely to be summoned for questioning tomorrow and according to reports, the NCB will be questioning the brother-sister duo in connection to the case, together. The NCB is trying to probe further links with regard to drug abuse in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Samuel and Showik will be in NCB's custody till September 9th.

The case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has spiralled as a debate. While there are some who believe Rhea has been turned into a scapegoat, there are many who believe otherwise. However, the truth is yet to be proved.