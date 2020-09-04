Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation has taken a new turn with Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Showik, being arrested by NCB. Along with Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager, Samuel Miranda has also been arrested. The Narcotics Control Bureau has also arrested two more people – Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar – on charges of drug peddling. Let's take a look at what we know so far.

As per reports, Samuel Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty's homes were raided this morning by the NCB. Both Samuel and Showik have now been detained by the NCB in custody. The NCB came into the picture after ED submitted the documents which revealed Rhea, Showik and Samuel's chats in connection to the procurement and consumption of drugs.

Showik allegedly met the 'drug peddler' Basit Parihar at a football club to procure drugs. From Basit and his contacts, Rhea and Showik allegedly purchased marijuana too, reports the Republic. The report further states that Showik allegedly confessed to procuring drugs on Rhea's behest from all these people.

Showik allegedly even used to take Basit to several high-profile parties to establish contacts and supply. Showik along with several other drug peddlers used to sell weed, marijuana, etc to the young football players.

As per the same report, Showik and Rhea used to meet Basit almost on a regular basis. The drug peddlers used Rhea and Showik's contacts to increase their market. The drugs which these peddlers were selling to youngsters was said to have been sold at a profit margin of five times.

Kaizan Ibraham, Abdel Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Sohail and Abbas are some of the names that have come out in the drug racket. Hotelier Gaurav Arya and Rhea Chakraborty have also been summoned by the NCB and their arrests might take place soon.