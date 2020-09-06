The mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 is taking a new twist every day. From suicide to murder and now drugs, step by step, stories are coming forward. After the arrest of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty on Friday, along with Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the actress has been summoned by the agency.

Following the drug-related angle in Sushant's death case, the officials are trying to find the leads. Showik along with others have been arrested under the after the raid was done at their house by NCB. The central agency also held the deceased actor's domestic help Dipesh Sawant on Saturday night.

Rhea to come face-to-face to brother Showik

As per the reports, the NCB has confirmed that the beau of the late actor will be confronted with her brother Showik, along with Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda who has been remanded to the central agency's custody till September 9. Six other members along with these two have been arrested by NCB.

The team reached Rhea's Mumbai residence Sunday morning and asked her to be summoned. According to the report of the Indian Express, the Joint Director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede has earlier stated that "Summon has been given to Rhea. She was at her home." KPS Malhotra, NCB deputy director has said that, "She has to join investigation today. It depends on her if she wants to come on her own or she can come with the team."

Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest: Advocate Satish Maneshinde

On actress being summoned by the official agent, Rhea and her brother Showik's advocate Satish Maneshinde has said that they're expecting an arrest. Maneshinde has mentioned in his statement that, "Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a witch hunt and if loving someone is a crime she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, she has not approached any court for Anticipatory Bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police now with CBI , ED and NCB."

As per the remand application by NCB, it has been said that though Rhea's name is not in FIR list yet, still she will face the accuse Showik Chakraborty. After the release of incriminating chats on weeds and drugs, a deep investigation has been done by the agency and they have found Sushant's house manager and Rhea Chakraborty's brother as the main accuse for arranging weeds and drugs for the late actor.

Rhea's father on Showik's arrest: Congratulations India, next on the line is my daughter

In the morning, Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty also issued a statement to India Today that, "Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind."