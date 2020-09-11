Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti, the husband of his sister Shweta, has advised Ankita Lokhande not to take the jibes made by paid PR seriously as it is an organized effort to attack her.

Ankita Lokhande shared an open letter clarifying the question of the media on whether she feels 'it's a murder or suicide.' She said that she is not aware of it and she wants to know the truth. She believes in state and central government agencies. She also defended Rhea Chakraborty getting drugs to Sushant Singh. She concluded, "Let us maintain civility by not coming on to each other personally, either directly or indirectly."

While many were impressed with her letter, a few sections of media and people slammed her for using Rhea Chakraborty's name for her 2 seconds of fame. Many stars from the Television industry responded to criticism against her. They advised her not to worry about the haters and they are well aware of her relationship with Sushant.

After seeing her letter, Vishal Kirti took to his Twitter account to console Ankita Lokhande. Sushant's brother-in-law tweeted, "Please don't take the jibes made by paid PR seriously. Your support means a lot to the family. This is an organized effort to attack people who want #Justice4SSR. As you have correctly pointed out, all we want is to know the truth. More power to you for your bravery."

Responding to her letter on Instagram, Shweta Singh Kirti slammed her and Rhea Chakraborty. She wrote, "On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him" Bang on! "

Later, Shweta Singh Kirti tried to console Ankita Lokhande and told her not to try to clarify. Sushant Singh's sister tweeted, "Don't even bother to clarify my dear. We are here for a cause and that is to know the whole truth, and we will keep pursuing that regardless! #WarriorsRoar4SSR."