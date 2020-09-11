Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti, the husband of his sister Shweta, has advised Ankita Lokhande not to take the jibes made by paid PR seriously as it is an organized effort to attack her.
Ankita Lokhande shared an open letter clarifying the question of the media on whether she feels 'it's a murder or suicide.' She said that she is not aware of it and she wants to know the truth. She believes in state and central government agencies. She also defended Rhea Chakraborty getting drugs to Sushant Singh. She concluded, "Let us maintain civility by not coming on to each other personally, either directly or indirectly."
While many were impressed with her letter, a few sections of media and people slammed her for using Rhea Chakraborty's name for her 2 seconds of fame. Many stars from the Television industry responded to criticism against her. They advised her not to worry about the haters and they are well aware of her relationship with Sushant.
After seeing her letter, Vishal Kirti took to his Twitter account to console Ankita Lokhande. Sushant's brother-in-law tweeted, "Please don't take the jibes made by paid PR seriously. Your support means a lot to the family. This is an organized effort to attack people who want #Justice4SSR. As you have correctly pointed out, all we want is to know the truth. More power to you for your bravery."
Responding to her letter on Instagram, Shweta Singh Kirti slammed her and Rhea Chakraborty. She wrote, "On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him" Bang on! "
Later, Shweta Singh Kirti tried to console Ankita Lokhande and told her not to try to clarify. Sushant Singh's sister tweeted, "Don't even bother to clarify my dear. We are here for a cause and that is to know the whole truth, and we will keep pursuing that regardless! #WarriorsRoar4SSR."
I again clarify, for the reason time and again being asked by the media to me on whether I feel it's a murder or suicide? I have never said it's a murder or anyone in particular is responsible. I always have encouraged justice for my late friend SSR and stood by the bereaved family and truth should be brought out by the investigating agencies. Being a Maharashtrian and an Indian citizen, I have total faith in the Maharashtra State Govt/Police & Central Government instrumentalities. Though when some lingos like "Sautan" and "widow" were used for me, which is in public knowledge. I never responded to it. I only came forward to narrate about SSR and his mental health till 2016. Dear Haters! Let us assume you must have known in and out about your friend and whats going on in her life and relationship. Glad to see you wake up finally, but I wish you would have woken up sooner and advised your friend not to support any kind of drug abuse by SSR if any. When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time. On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him. Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition? Would you do that? I don't think anyone would. So how can it not be seen as an act of carelessness and irresponsibility? As per her, she informed his family about his ongoing treatment but did she ever inform them about his drug consumption? I am sure she didn't because maybe she, herself, enjoyed consuming it. And this is why I feel it's Karma/Fate. Little advice for the unknown."You guard your friend and I am standing by the family". But let us maintain civility by not coming on to each other personally, either directly or indirectly.