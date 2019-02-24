Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his last and 53rd episode of Maan ki Baat radio programme on Sunday, February 24 for the 2014-2019 government. PM Modi said this is the last time he will be addressing the nation via radio broadcast but promised to return after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and address the country again in the month of May.

Since PM Modi will be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Model Code of Conduct for elections, which is expected to be imposed from next month, will prevent elected officials from using government machinery for campaigning.

PM Modi who paid tribute to the CRPF soldiers in his Maan ki Baat, said the people of the country are hurt and angry after the deadly terror attack. "This anger needs to be directed towards ending terrorism," the Prime Minister said. Over 40 CRPF jawans had died when a suicide bomber of Jaish-e Mohammad drove an explosives-filled car into the 78-vehicle convoy that was carrying the men from Jammu to Srinagar.

The Prime Minister also praised the families of the killed soldiers for showing strength in their hour of grief. He said that the families have become a source of inspiration for the country.

The Prime Minister added that the National War Memorial, that has been built near India Gate and Amar Jawan Jyoti, will be inaugurated on Monday, February 24, and called upon the people to visit the memorial and post photos of their visits on social media so that it inspires others to visit the memorial. He also expressed surprise at the fact that the memorial was not constructed before by previous governments.

Acceding a long-pending demand of the armed forces, the government had approved the project in memory of over 22,500 soldiers, who laid down their lives since the time of Independence.

In a tweet from the handle of the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi said, "My thoughts over March, April and the whole of May, I will share with you after the elections. Mann ki Baat will begin with a new faith and your blessings and I will continue to share my thoughts with you for years".

Also, PM Modi said, "To honour and respect the healthy democratic practice, my next Mann Ki Baat address will be on the last Sunday of May."

He said he shall take up the ideas accumulated over March, April and May after the Lok Sabha elections, with renewed confidence.

"With your blessings, once again I shall begin this series of 'Mann Ki Baat'... and shall keep doing it with you for years," Modi added. He said connecting with everyone through the programme was a wonderful experience for him.

Earlier, tweeting about February 24's Mann Ki Baat broadcasts, the prime minister had said it will be a special one. "Today's Mann Ki Baat is special! Do tune in at 11 AM. Later on, don't say I didn't tell you in advance," he wrote.

The radio podcast, which was the second one in 2019, was broadcasted on the entire network of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan at 11 am. The programme was also streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News.